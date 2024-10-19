CarWale
    Toyota launches the Glanza Festive Edition in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota launches the Glanza Festive Edition in India

    - Gets complimentary accessories worth Rs. 20,567

    - Third special edition launched by the brand this month

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced yet another special edition in its range for the festive season. Known as the Glanza Festive Edition, it receives a complimentary accessory set worth Rs. 20,567 via the brand's Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package.

    Available up to 31 October, 2024, the accessories set includes 13 elements such as chrome and black body side moulding, chrome inserts for the rear door and ORVMs, rear reflector, fender, and rear bumper.

    Additionally, the special edition Glanza comes equipped with 3D floormats, door visors, neck cushions finished in black and silver, and a welcome door lamp.

    Under the hood, the new Glanza Festive Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. There are CNG versions also available for cost-conscious customers. Further, there are four variants and five colours to choose from.

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
