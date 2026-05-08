Toyota Land Cruiser prices hiked by up to Rs. 2.15 lakh

Top-spec model not hiked

Known for its road presence, reliability, and ruggedness

Toyota India has exercised an upward revision for its costliest offering in India, the Land Cruiser. With an increase of Rs. 2.15 lakh, new prices start at Rs. 2.18 crore. The Land Cruiser is offered in two variants – ZX diesel automatic and GR-S diesel automatic, of which the former witnesses an increased price, whereas the latter remains the same at Rs. 2.25 crore (all ex-showroom).

The India-spec Land Cruiser is only sold in a single configuration – LC300. The full-size SUV is offered as a five-seater in India, unlike the international-spec seven-seater models. If there’s a reason to go for the Land Cruiser in its segment, it has to be a synthesis of two factors – bulletproof reliability and an unmistakable road presence. Off-road prowess is a bonus. Features include a boxy silhouette, 20-inch tyres, bash plate, leather upholstery, sunroof with jam protection, 12.3-inch infotainment, and four-zone climate control.

Mechanically, the Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 3.3-litre diesel V6 motor, churning out 304bhp/700Nm. This is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission system. The SUV gets six drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+, Custom), and a 110-litre fuel tank. The only downside is the lack of a petrol/hybrid in India.