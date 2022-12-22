CarWale

    Toyota Land Cruiser introduced in India at Rs 2.1 crore

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,541 Views
    Toyota Land Cruiser introduced in India at Rs 2.1 crore

    - Offered as a CBU model 

    - Powered by a 3.3-litre diesel mill

    The new Toyota Land Cruiser has been introduced in India with prices starting at Rs 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). While the bookings commenced in August 2022, our sources have confirmed that the refreshed version of Toyota’s flagship SUV will be officially launched in the coming weeks with deliveries slated to begin soon after. 

    Dashboard

    Likely to be offered in a single, fully-loaded trim, the Land Cruiser will be powered by a fuel-guzzling 3.3 litre V6 diesel motor. The oil-burner motor has an output of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque and is mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission. 

    Visually, the new Land Cruiser continues to have an imposing road presence where the front fascia is tweaked with a larger front grille with chrome inserts. The LC300’s SUV appeal is further enhanced by square headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and prominent squared wheel arches fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the LED tail lamps are slimmer and the tall profile further adds to the butch appeal. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the cabin is completely revamped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a redesigned centre console, and probably a dual-tone interior theme. 

    The new Land Cruiser LC300 like its predecessor takes the CBU route to India and is an alternative to the likes of Land Rover Range Rover

