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    Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX Recalled: Over 1,000 Units Affected

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX Recalled: Over 1,000 Units Affected
    • Over-revving in certain gears due to a technical issue
    • Possibility of transmission fluid leakage too

    An official recall has been announced for the new Toyota Land Cruiser and the Lexus LX, under which a total of 1,086 units have been affected. Notably, the issue is common to both cars as they share not just their underpinnings, but also the engine and transmission.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    As per the official details, the transmission contains linear solenoids to control the shifting of gears, which are likely to fail under certain driving conditions. The transmission control unit and the Engine ECU may not communicate this failure, resulting in the transmission over-revving in certain gears. Further, it could result in damage to the transmission and a loss of power while driving at higher speeds. In case of damage to the transmission housing, there is also a possibility of the transmission fluid leaking from the housing.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Starting with the Land Cruiser, 969 units of the model produced between 4 September, 2024 and 30 September, 2025, could be affected. Furthermore, 117 units of the Lexus LX, produced from 6 March to 29 September, 2025 are also a part of the affected group. Although unconfirmed, the company is likely to resolve this issue by contacting customers of the affected vehicles and fixing the probable cause free of charge.

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