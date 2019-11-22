Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Introduces Fast Track Car Loan Service For Customers

Toyota Introduces Fast Track Car Loan Service For Customers

November 22, 2019, 12:28 PM IST by Santosh Nair
42274 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Introduces Fast Track Car Loan Service For Customers

- ‘Tatkal Loan’ claims a loan approval within thirty minutes of its application

- Loan approval is done through an automated system

If you were looking for options to own your favourite Toyota car, Toyota Financial Services India (TFSIN) has just launched a fast track car loan service called ‘Tatkal Loan’.

The ‘Tatkal Loan’ service is available for all new and existing Toyota customers who own a house and are purchasing the car for personal usage only. Not only can the approval happen within thirty minutes of a consumer’s application, the service funds up to 85% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price. Furthermore, this service is customer friendly since only a tele-verification is required, which is quite unlike other loan approval processes where customers have to be present in-person for verification. 

Toyota Camry Exterior

Tomohei Matsushita, MD and CEO, Toyota Financial Services said, “At Toyota, we firmly believe in the ‘Customer First’ philosophy, always catering to our customers’ expectations and needs. With ‘Tatkal Loan’ service, we aim to make the car buying process simple, accessible and easy for all our customers. Buyers can visit any Toyota dealership, choose a vehicle of their choice, submit the required documents and get a loan approved within 30 minutes through this service. We hope this service will make loan approval process seamless for our valued customers and they would be able to take maximum benefit from it.”

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Land Cruiser
  • Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Toyota Corolla Altis
  • Corolla Altis
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 17.99 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 18.88 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 17.53 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 17.97 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.21 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 16.81 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 18.31 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 16.8 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 16.81 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

New Toyota Innova Crysta

New Toyota Innova Crysta

Auto Expo 2016 Updates: The All New Toyota Inno ...

1624 Likes
993099 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

1694 Likes
120803 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in