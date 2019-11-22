Toyota Introduces Fast Track Car Loan Service For Customers

- ‘Tatkal Loan’ claims a loan approval within thirty minutes of its application

- Loan approval is done through an automated system

If you were looking for options to own your favourite Toyota car, Toyota Financial Services India (TFSIN) has just launched a fast track car loan service called ‘Tatkal Loan’.

The ‘Tatkal Loan’ service is available for all new and existing Toyota customers who own a house and are purchasing the car for personal usage only. Not only can the approval happen within thirty minutes of a consumer’s application, the service funds up to 85% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price. Furthermore, this service is customer friendly since only a tele-verification is required, which is quite unlike other loan approval processes where customers have to be present in-person for verification.

Tomohei Matsushita, MD and CEO, Toyota Financial Services said, “At Toyota, we firmly believe in the ‘Customer First’ philosophy, always catering to our customers’ expectations and needs. With ‘Tatkal Loan’ service, we aim to make the car buying process simple, accessible and easy for all our customers. Buyers can visit any Toyota dealership, choose a vehicle of their choice, submit the required documents and get a loan approved within 30 minutes through this service. We hope this service will make loan approval process seamless for our valued customers and they would be able to take maximum benefit from it.”