Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants bookings re-open

Bookings were previously closed due to overwhelming demand

It has now resumed owing to streamlined and enhanced supply

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has, once again, reopened bookings for the top-spec variants of the Innova Hycross. The update came into effect from 1 August, 2024, and is applicable to the ZX and ZX (O) variants of the MPV.

According to the company, the bookings of the top-end Innova Hycross variants were put on hold due to overwhelming demand. The automaker is reported to now have streamlined and enhanced supply, following which it has restarted bookings. Further, Toyota claims that the waiting periods have been reduced too.

Underpinned by the brand’s TNGA platform, the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in six variants, namely GX, GX (O), VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O), across seven- and eight-seat configurations. Additionally, customers can choose from a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine or a 2.0-litre NA petrol-hybrid powertrain. Transmission options are limited to a CVT and an e-CVT unit, respectively.