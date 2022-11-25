CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross showcased: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor pulled the covers off the new Innova Hycross earlier today, with bookings now open for an amount of Rs 50,000. Deliveries and prices of the model are scheduled to take place in January 2023. What are the highlights of this new-gen MPV? Let us find out through the image gallery below.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Grille

    Up-front the Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new grille with a chrome underline.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Headlight

    The latter is flanked by sweptback LED headlamps on either side.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    The lower end of the bumper receives triangular inserts with wide LED DRLs, contrast-coloured inserts, and an air dam with LED fog lights.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Wheel

    The side profile of the new-gen MPV boasts alloy wheels ranging from 16 inches to 18 inches.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Rear Three Quarter

    The posterior of the model gets two-piece wraparound LED tail lights, the ‘Innova HyCross’ badging, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, and a tailgate-mounted number plate holder.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Second Row Seats

    Moving to the interiors, one of the biggest highlights of the Innova Hycross is the panoramic sunroof. These are further complimented by ambient lighting and roof-mounted AC vents.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Front Row Seats

    The first-row seats come with a ventilation function. A dual-tone theme of brown and black is standard all around.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    The dashboard of the Innova Crysta successor features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the centre console offers controls to a multi-zone climate control system, and a gear lever that now sits higher than its predecessor.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Second Row Seats

    Second-row occupants can enjoy the comfort of reclining rear seats, referred to as Ottoman seats by the carmaker. Also on offer are cup holders positioned between the two captain seats, as well as a tray to keep knick-knacks.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    A few other notable features include ADAS and Toyota i-Connect (connected car technology).

    Toyota Innova Hycross Instrument Cluster

    Under the hood, the Innova Hycross will be available with two engine options across a total of five variants and seven colours. We will be driving the car next week and our review will be live on 6 December.

