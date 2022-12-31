Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India: Competition check

Toyota has finally launched the Innova Hycross and prices in India start from Rs 18.30 lakh for the entry-level version and goes all the way to Rs 28.97 lakh for the fully loaded ZX (O) hybrid variant (all-India ex-showroom).

Recap

The Toyota Innova Hycross was unveiled in early November and at that time we took you on an overview of the car. This was then followed by us detailing what each of the variants offered and a deep dive into the feature list. Finally, we drove the car and gave you a detailed look at not just the interiors but also how the car was to drive and travel across all three rows.

No more seating dilemmas

The Toyota Innova Hycross range starts at Rs 18.30 lakh for the entry-level G 7S turbo petrol variant. The G 8S variant is priced at Rs 18.35 lakh, an additional Rs 5000 over the seven-seat model. Right up to the VX variant which is the highest 8S variant that you can buy the difference between the 7S and 8S variants are only Rs 5000 taking the price out of the equation when it comes to making that decision.

Competition Check

Toyota Innova Hycross G 7S/8S

For the price of the G variant, you can have the Alcazar seven-seat petrol or the Kia Carens 1.5 diesel AT 7S trim level.

As compared to the entry-level version of the Innova Hycross both the Alcazar and Carens come as fully loaded models with climate control, digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags. The Hycross loses out to them in terms of features but is a larger car with a more powerful engine that only has automatic transmission options.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX 7S/8S

The Alcazar makes an appearance once again for the more expensive GX variant. Here you can have the top-spec version of Hyundai’s three-row SUV with features to match the GX variant like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power driver’s seat, connected car technology, LED headlamps and a 360-degree camera. The other major player in the competition is the Scorpio in the Z8 petrol AT 7S trim.

It gets a feature list similar to that of the GX variant but also gets six airbags and has a 5-star GNCAP rating as compared to the Innova Hycross which had remained untested at the time of making this video. You can also have the diesel AT 2WD 7S seat variant that’s priced at Rs 50000 more than the equivalent petrol AT model.

Toyota Innova HycrossVX 7S/8S

The hybrid powertrain begins from this point onwards but here too you get the option of seven and eight-seat versions. In this price bracket, you can have the Hector Plus Sharp diesel MT, Tata Safari XZA Plus Gold, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L AT 4WD and the Mahindra XUV700 AX diesel AT Luxury Pack. In terms of basic features, all these cars are evenly matched in terms of what they offer in their feature list with commonalities like the touchscreen infotainment system, full-colour MID, multiple airbags, connected car technology, power driver’s seat and three-row seating options.

However, in terms of individual features, the Scorpio is the only one with 4WD while the Mahindra XUV700 is the only car to offer driver assistance systems as a part of its package. Both the Hector Plus and the Tata Safari are expected to ADAS technology in 2023 thus levelling the playing field.

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O)

The only major MPV type vehicle to rival the Hycross in its top-spec model is the BYD E6 which is an electric vehicle with a huge range but very much down on the feature list and only offers two rows of seating. This top-spec version has carved out a niche for itself in terms of segment placement and that should help it make the numbers that the Innova name is famous for since 2005.