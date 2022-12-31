CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India: Competition check

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    888 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India: Competition check

    Toyota has finally launched the Innova Hycross and prices in India start from Rs 18.30 lakh for the entry-level version and goes all the way to Rs 28.97 lakh for the fully loaded ZX (O) hybrid variant (all-India ex-showroom). 

    Recap

    The Toyota Innova Hycross was unveiled in early November and at that time we took you on an overview of the car. This was then followed by us detailing what each of the variants offered and a deep dive into the feature list. Finally, we drove the car and gave you a detailed look at not just the interiors but also how the car was to drive and travel across all three rows. 

    No more seating dilemmas 

    The Toyota Innova Hycross range starts at Rs 18.30 lakh for the entry-level G 7S turbo petrol variant. The G 8S variant is priced at Rs 18.35 lakh, an additional Rs 5000 over the seven-seat model. Right up to the VX variant which is the highest 8S variant that you can buy the difference between the 7S and 8S variants are only Rs 5000 taking the price out of the equation when it comes to making that decision. 

    Competition Check 

    Toyota Innova Hycross G 7S/8S 

    For the price of the G variant, you can have the Alcazar seven-seat petrol or the Kia Carens 1.5 diesel AT 7S trim level. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    As compared to the entry-level version of the Innova Hycross both the Alcazar and Carens come as fully loaded models with climate control, digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags. The Hycross loses out to them in terms of features but is a larger car with a more powerful engine that only has automatic transmission options.

    Toyota Innova Hycross GX 7S/8S

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    The Alcazar makes an appearance once again for the more expensive GX variant. Here you can have the top-spec version of Hyundai’s three-row SUV with features to match the GX variant like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power driver’s seat, connected car technology, LED headlamps and a 360-degree camera. The other major player in the competition is the Scorpio in the Z8 petrol AT 7S trim. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    It gets a feature list similar to that of the GX variant but also gets six airbags and has a 5-star GNCAP rating as compared to the Innova Hycross which had remained untested at the time of making this video. You can also have the diesel AT 2WD 7S seat variant that’s priced at Rs 50000 more than the equivalent petrol AT model.

    Toyota Innova HycrossVX 7S/8S

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    The hybrid powertrain begins from this point onwards but here too you get the option of seven and eight-seat versions. In this price bracket, you can have the Hector Plus Sharp diesel MT, Tata Safari XZA Plus Gold, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L AT 4WD and the Mahindra XUV700 AX diesel AT Luxury Pack. In terms of basic features, all these cars are evenly matched in terms of what they offer in their feature list with commonalities like the touchscreen infotainment system, full-colour MID, multiple airbags, connected car technology, power driver’s seat and three-row seating options.

    However, in terms of individual features, the Scorpio is the only one with 4WD while the Mahindra XUV700 is the only car to offer driver assistance systems as a part of its package. Both the Hector Plus and the Tata Safari are expected to ADAS technology in 2023 thus levelling the playing field.

    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    The only major MPV type vehicle to rival the Hycross in its top-spec model is the BYD E6 which is an electric vehicle with a huge range but very much down on the feature list and only offers two rows of seating. This top-spec version has carved out a niche for itself in terms of segment placement and that should help it make the numbers that the Innova name is famous for since 2005.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Enyaq EV continues testing in India; spotted at an EV charging station
     Next 
    Citroen eC3 interior spied ahead of official unveil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2289 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2269 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 18.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 94.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo

    Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹ 13.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Hycross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.76 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 21.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 22.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 20.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 21.47 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2289 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2269 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India: Competition check