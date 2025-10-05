CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Real-World Mileage Tested

    Jay Shah

    When Toyota introduced the hybrid version of the Hycross in 2022, expectations were high. Could it combine the spacious, family-friendly nature of the Innova with hybrid efficiency? We put it to the test in the real world. Here’s how it fared.

    Real-World Fuel Efficiency: City & Highway

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Side View

    On our city loop, the Hycross returned an average of 13.1kmpl, while the instrument cluster was indicating a positive 15.95 kmpl. That’s a gap of nearly 18 - 19 per cent under realistic driving conditions with traffic and AC usage.

    On the highway stretch, the performance improved more in line with expectations. We recorded 18.2kmpl in real-world use, while the cluster showed 20.35kmpl. Again, there is a decent margin between indicated and actual figures, but for a heavy MPV, this is a credible showing.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    Given the Hycross weighs around 1,710 kg, these numbers are respectable. The weight works against efficiency, especially in the city, and yet the hybrid system helps keep it from falling into the “fuel guzzler” bracket.

    Technical Specs of Hycross Hybrid

    The Hycross Hybrid uses Toyota’s hybrid powertrain combining a petrol engine with electric assist from a battery pack. Officially, the ARAI-claimed mileage is around 21.16kmpl for the hybrid variant.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Engine Shot

    It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 184bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT transmission. Toyota’s strong-hybrid setup allows limited EV-only operation at low speeds, while the engine takes over during heavy acceleration or highway cruising. Notably, the Hycross was recently tested under Bharat NCAP, where it secured a full five-star safety rating.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
