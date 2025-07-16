Toyota Innova Hycross Gets a Price Hike

Revision of up to Rs. 15,000

Applies to select variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised the prices of select models in its lineup with immediate effect. Earlier this week, we detailed the revision in the price list of the Taisor, details of which are live on our website. In this article, we take a closer look at the change to the brand’s popular MPV, the Innova Hycross.

As per official details, the prices of the entry-level GX 7S and GX 8S variants of the Innova Hycross remain unchanged at Rs. 19.94 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh, respectively. The GX(O) 7S and GX(O) 8S variants have become dearer by Rs. 11,000 each.

All other variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross have witnessed an upward price revision of Rs. 15,000 each. These include VX hybrid, VX(O) hybrid, ZX hybrid, and ZX(O) hybrid, all in their seven- and eight-seat versions. The MPV is now priced from Rs. 19.94 lakh to Rs. 31.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).