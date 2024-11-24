CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Innova Hycross celebrates 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    26,876 Views
    Toyota Innova Hycross celebrates 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India
    • New feat achieved on the brand’s second anniversary
    • Current waiting period stands at up to eight months

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has surpassed a new milestone of 1 lakh unit sales for the Innova Hycross range. The popular MPV, which was launched in November 2022, achieved the milestone on its second anniversary in the country.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    The Innova Hycross has been a successful product for the brand as it continues to amass a long waiting period even two years after it was introduced. As of this month, the waiting period for a fresh booking stands at up to eight months. Further, Toyota has witnessed such high demand for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants that bookings were paused on multiple occasions in the past.

    The Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine developing 172bhp and 188Nm. In select variants, it is paired with a hybrid motor belting out 11bhp and 206Nm. Transmission options include CVT and e-CVT units. Further, customers can choose from five variants and seven colours.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales, Service, and Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to share that the Innova Hycross has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh units. Heartfelt thanks to our customers for their trust and support as we continue to drive unparalleled mobility experiences. The hybrid technology option in the Innova Hycross continues to impress customers with its exceptional performance and remarkable mileage. Beyond efficiency, the Hycross strikes an ideal balance of space and luxury, making it a practical choice tailored to a family’s diverse needs. Its superior handling, unparalleled comfort, and top-notch safety features further amplify its appeal. Combined with Toyota’s trusted service standards, the Innova Hycross delivers a holistic ownership experience that resonates deeply with its growing base of satisfied customers. We remain confident that the Innova Hycross will continue to captivate hearts and set new benchmarks in mobility, delivering unmatched performance and innovation for years to come.”

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Slavia facelift to arrive after update for Kushaq
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 25.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Innova Hycross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 23.81 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 24.76 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 23.86 Lakh
    PuneRs. 23.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 24.75 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 22.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 24.97 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 23.36 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 22.14 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Innova Hycross celebrates 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India