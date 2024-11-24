Toyota Innova Hycross celebrates 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

New feat achieved on the brand’s second anniversary

Current waiting period stands at up to eight months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has surpassed a new milestone of 1 lakh unit sales for the Innova Hycross range. The popular MPV, which was launched in November 2022, achieved the milestone on its second anniversary in the country.

The Innova Hycross has been a successful product for the brand as it continues to amass a long waiting period even two years after it was introduced. As of this month, the waiting period for a fresh booking stands at up to eight months. Further, Toyota has witnessed such high demand for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants that bookings were paused on multiple occasions in the past.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine developing 172bhp and 188Nm. In select variants, it is paired with a hybrid motor belting out 11bhp and 206Nm. Transmission options include CVT and e-CVT units. Further, customers can choose from five variants and seven colours.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales, Service, and Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to share that the Innova Hycross has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh units. Heartfelt thanks to our customers for their trust and support as we continue to drive unparalleled mobility experiences. The hybrid technology option in the Innova Hycross continues to impress customers with its exceptional performance and remarkable mileage. Beyond efficiency, the Hycross strikes an ideal balance of space and luxury, making it a practical choice tailored to a family’s diverse needs. Its superior handling, unparalleled comfort, and top-notch safety features further amplify its appeal. Combined with Toyota’s trusted service standards, the Innova Hycross delivers a holistic ownership experience that resonates deeply with its growing base of satisfied customers. We remain confident that the Innova Hycross will continue to captivate hearts and set new benchmarks in mobility, delivering unmatched performance and innovation for years to come.”