    Toyota Innova Crysta scores top marks in ASEAN NCAP test

    Toyota Innova Crysta scores top marks in ASEAN NCAP test

    Toyota Innova Crysta scores top marks in ASEAN NCAP test

    -Innova Crysta records five-star ASEAN NCAP rating

    -Toyota Innova Crysta facelift to be launched in India by 2021

    The current generation Toyota Innova Crysta has been awarded a five-star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP, which is the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian countries. The MUV that was manufactured this year is crash tested by ASEAN NCAP and is currently on sale in six ASEAN-markets. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta Grille

    The Innova Crysta has scored 21.51 points for Child Occupation Protection (COP), 15.28 points in Safety Assist Tests (SATs) and 33.05 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). The Indonesian model selected for the crash test was equipped with seven airbags, electronic stability control system, ABS and seatbelt reminder for the front seats. The existing Innova Crysta is on sale in the Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos and comes with a 2.0-litre petrol motor that makes 139bhp and 183Nm of torque.

    Notably, the mid-life facelift of the Crysta was launched recently in the Indonesian markets receiving new exterior and interior updates; details of which can be read here. The Indian market shall receive the facelift of the Innova Crysta early next year in 2021 along with its elder brother, the Toyota Fortuner. The Innova Crysta will continue with the newly updated, BS6-compliant, 2.4-litre diesel and the 2.7-litre petrol motor with the former making 148bhp and 343Nm torque and the latter 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Both these powertrains are available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 15.67 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Innova Crysta
    • Toyota Innova Crysta
