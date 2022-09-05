Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition priced at Rs 17.86 lakh

- Gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, a wireless charger, and a heads-up display

- Available at no extra cost

Toyota India has introduced the Limited Edition of the Innova Crysta Petrol version. Based on the GX variant, the Limited Edition at no extra cost gets dealer fitments worth Rs 50,000. Available in seven and eight-seat layouts, our dealer sources have confirmed that the Limited Edition is available for individual customers in manual and automatic guises and is priced from Rs 17.86 lakh and Rs 19.02 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

With the Limited Edition, the MPV is offered with a wireless charger, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a heads-up display. Besides this, the existing features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, and tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel.

Notably, Toyota India has temporarily halted the bookings for Innova Crysta diesel variant and focusing more on delivering the current backlog. Mechanically, the Innova Crysta continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.