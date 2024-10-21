Toyota Innova Crysta is now dearer by up to Rs. 10,000

-Only the GX Plus variant incurs the price hike

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised the prices of the Innova Crysta MPV with immediate effect. Select versions of the model have incurred a price increment of up to Rs. 10,000. Currently, the Innova Crysta is available at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 19.99 lakh.

The Toyota Innova Crysta can be had in four variants, namely, GX, GX Plus, VX, and ZX, with seven- and eight-seat versions. As for the price revisions, only the GX Plus variant in both seating configurations has become expensive by Rs. 10,000. Notably, this variant was the latest to be added to the MPV’s line-up early this year.

Mechanically, the Innova Crysta is equipped with a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, solely mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.