Toyota Innova Crysta EV spied testing for the first time

Toyota, the Japanese automaker, displayed a concept prototype of an electric MPV based on the Toyota Innova earlier this year at the Indonesian International Motor Show. The underpinnings of this concept were similar to what we get in India in the form of Innova Crysta.

However, the brand stated that they have no plans to launch an EV based on the dated IMV2 ladder-on-frame platform. Toyota also added that this concept is only being built for research and development purposes for future EVs.

However, in an interesting turn of events, this Innova Crysta-based electric MPV was spotted driving on public roads for the first time. The spy photos show the vehicle's front fascia, which is similar to the Innova Crysta, but with a blanked-out grille design and blue accents throughout, indicating that it is an EV. More cosmetic changes include a redesigned front bumper, blue inserts for the LED headlamps and taillights, ‘Innova EV’ stickers on the D-pillar, new side decals, and EV badging on the rear.

Toyota has not revealed any technical details or information about this concept. As a result, it is still unclear what will be the battery capacity, maximum range, and power output.

Furthermore, Toyota recently launched the Innova HyCross in the country and based on the brand's plans for India, it is focusing more on hybrids. Although the Innova electric concept is being tested on the road, it is unlikely that it will make its way to the Indian market.