    Toyota India to shut plant from 26 April to 14 May, 2021 for periodic maintenance

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Both the factories at Bidadi will witness a temporary halt

    - The shutdown will not impact models such as the Urban Cruiser and Glanza

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the company has scheduled its annual maintenance program across both its plants from 26 April to 14 May, 2021. During this period, operations at both the factories in Bidadi will witness a temporary halt, impacting the supply of vehicles produced at its plants. 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) will use the pipeline finished goods inventory to serve the pending and immediate requirements of its customers so as to ensure minimal disruption to the sales. This shutdown will have no impact on the supply of other models such as the Glanza, the Urban Cruiser, imported vehicle models as well as vehicle servicing operations.

    During the shutdown, only a limited number of employees as permissible by the rules of social distancing and other mandatory guidelines will be engaged in essential jobs and activities at the plant. The management will also use this time to further enhance modern COVID-19 protection measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its employees.

    Toyota Fortuner
