    Toyota Hilux to make debut in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be powered by the 2.8-litre diesel engine

    - Will rival Isuzu V-Cross

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is geared up to introduce an all-new model for the Indian market. Stepping into the lifestyle pick-up segment, the Japanese carmaker will launch the Hilux in the country tomorrow. Here’s what we know and what to expect from the Fortuner-based pick-up. 

    Toyota Hilux Front View

    The Hilux shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Fortuner SUV. The Fortuner received its mid-life update earlier in 2021 and the Hilux is expected to borrow quite a few elements from it. Starting with the exterior, the Hilux will have a muscular and athletic-looking front fascia. The hexagonal-shaped grille with thick chrome borders, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, and silver colour skid plate make the Hilux look rugged and stately. Besides this, Hilux will be offered with a double-cab body style, vertically stacked tail lamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. 

    Toyota Hilux Dashboard

    Based on the recently shared teaser, the cabin of the Hilux will be identical to the Fortuner. This means that the pick-up will be equipped with features such as automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, and a driver armrest with storage. 

    The Toyota Hilux will be powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The motor will be mated to both manual and automatic transmissions along with an all-wheel-drive option. When launched tomorrow, we expect Toyota to price the Hilux from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hilux will rival the Isuzu V-Cross that is currently offered with a starting price of Rs 22 lakh, ex-showroom

