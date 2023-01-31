CarWale

    Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept showcased – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    232 Views
    Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept showcased – Now in pictures

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota showcased the Hilux extreme off-road concept at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The display model is complete with an advanced off-road setup to highlight its go-anywhere prowess. 

    Let's take a look at the pictures of the Hilux extreme off-road concept from the Auto Expo 2023.

    Toyota Hilux Front View

    The fascia sports a prominent custom-made off-road bumper with a winch and auxiliary LED Lights.

    Toyota Hilux Left Front Three Quarter

    The side profile is highlighted by large 37-inch wheels with an off-road suspension setup. Further, the vehicle features sporty decals. 

    Toyota Hilux Left Side View

    The vehicle gets a large roof rack, snorkel, and spare tyres on the flatbed. 

    Toyota Hilux Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by a tweaked bumper with a tow hitch and vertically stacked LED taillights with black housing.

    Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai India installs DC ultra-fast charging stations for EVs at key highways
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Venue details leaked; features rejigged

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Hilux Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2336 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2296 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 42.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.07 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 42.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 38.26 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 41.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 39.52 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 37.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2336 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2296 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept showcased – Now in pictures