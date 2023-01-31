Toyota Hilux Extreme Off-Road concept showcased – Now in pictures

The Japanese automaker, Toyota showcased the Hilux extreme off-road concept at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The display model is complete with an advanced off-road setup to highlight its go-anywhere prowess.

Let's take a look at the pictures of the Hilux extreme off-road concept from the Auto Expo 2023.

The fascia sports a prominent custom-made off-road bumper with a winch and auxiliary LED Lights.

The side profile is highlighted by large 37-inch wheels with an off-road suspension setup. Further, the vehicle features sporty decals.

The vehicle gets a large roof rack, snorkel, and spare tyres on the flatbed.

The rear section is highlighted by a tweaked bumper with a tow hitch and vertically stacked LED taillights with black housing.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi