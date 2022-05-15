CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Hilux deliveries begin in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,369 Views
    Toyota Hilux deliveries begin in India

    - Hilux pick-up was launched in India on 31 March, 2022

    - Model is available in two variants

    Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Hilux pick-up in the country, with prices starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in two variants including Standard and High. To learn about the variant-wise prices of the Hilux, click here.

    Toyota Hilux Front View

    Toyota has now commenced deliveries of the Hilux, and images of the same have been shared by their owners on the web. The model is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque (500NM in the AT). A 4x4 system is available as standard.

    Toyota Hilux Right Side View

    Customers can purchase their Toyota Hilux in five colours - White Pearl, Emotional Red, Super White, Grey Metallic, and Silver Metallic. Feature highlights of the model include LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a powered driver seat. The company is also offering a range of accessories for the pick-up, details of which can be read here

    Image Source

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 33.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia 1.5-TSI variant production to be increased soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Hilux Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1696 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 42.61 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.55 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 38.01 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 41.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 38.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 38.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1696 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Hilux deliveries begin in India