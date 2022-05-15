Toyota Hilux deliveries begin in India

- Hilux pick-up was launched in India on 31 March, 2022

- Model is available in two variants

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Hilux pick-up in the country, with prices starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in two variants including Standard and High. To learn about the variant-wise prices of the Hilux, click here.

Toyota has now commenced deliveries of the Hilux, and images of the same have been shared by their owners on the web. The model is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This motor produces 201bhp and 420Nm of torque (500NM in the AT). A 4x4 system is available as standard.

Customers can purchase their Toyota Hilux in five colours - White Pearl, Emotional Red, Super White, Grey Metallic, and Silver Metallic. Feature highlights of the model include LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and a powered driver seat. The company is also offering a range of accessories for the pick-up, details of which can be read here.

