Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched in India

Black design elements on the outside

Mechanically remains the same

It seems 2025 is the year of the black editions. Following Tata and Mahindra, Toyota has now launched a special Black Edition based on the Hilux in India. Priced at Rs. 37.90 lakh ex-showroom, this special edition gets an all-black exterior for an even tougher look. Mechanically, the pick-up remains unchanged, and continues to be powered by a reliable diesel engine.

Design-wise, this particular Hilux gets a black-coloured radiator grille, and 18-inch black alloy wheels with customised hub caps. Additional styling elements such as the black ORVM covers, door handles, fender garnish, and fuel lid garnish contribute to a different look. Inside, the Hilux Black Edition offers leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control system, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additional features include an eight-way powered driver seat, auto dimming IRVM, and a reverse parking camera.

At the heart of the Hilux Black Edition is a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine, available with a six-speed automatic transmission. Bookings for the Toyota Hilux Black Edition are now open, with deliveries scheduled to commence from March 2025.