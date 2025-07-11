Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition Introduced, Gets Six Airbags as Standard

Toyota has announced an update for the Glanza hatchback, offering six airbags as standard across all variants. Alongside this safety enhancement, the brand has also introduced a limited-period Prestige Package accessory bundle.

In addition to the safety upgrade, the new Prestige Edition is now available at dealerships. It includes dealer-fitted accessories like door visors, body side moulding with chrome and black accents, rear lamp, ORVM garnishes, rear skid plate, illuminated door sills, and lower grille garnish.

The Glanza continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine, with mileage figures of up to 22.94 kmpl for the AMT version and 30.61 km/kg for the CNG version. Feature highlights include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and Toyota i-Connect connected features.