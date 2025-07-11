CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition Introduced, Gets Six Airbags as Standard

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    37,136 Views
    Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition Introduced, Gets Six Airbags as Standard

    Toyota has announced an update for the Glanza hatchback, offering six airbags as standard across all variants. Alongside this safety enhancement, the brand has also introduced a limited-period Prestige Package accessory bundle.

    In addition to the safety upgrade, the new Prestige Edition is now available at dealerships. It includes dealer-fitted accessories like door visors, body side moulding with chrome and black accents, rear lamp, ORVM garnishes, rear skid plate, illuminated door sills, and lower grille garnish.

    Toyota Glanza Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Glanza continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine, with mileage figures of up to 22.94 kmpl for the AMT version and 30.61 km/kg for the CNG version. Feature highlights include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and Toyota i-Connect connected features.

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Renault Boreal Unveiled: Expected to Launch in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    59765 Views
    388 Likes
    2024 Toyota Rumion Review with Mileage Test | Perfect Family Car!
    youtube-icon
    2024 Toyota Rumion Review with Mileage Test | Perfect Family Car!
    By CarWale Team22 May 2024
    424166 Views
    2321 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 4.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Aug
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Jul
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

    Rs. 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 36.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Glanza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.33 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.00 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.12 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.32 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.67 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.26 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.04 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.88 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    59765 Views
    388 Likes
    2024 Toyota Rumion Review with Mileage Test | Perfect Family Car!
    youtube-icon
    2024 Toyota Rumion Review with Mileage Test | Perfect Family Car!
    By CarWale Team22 May 2024
    424166 Views
    2321 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition Introduced, Gets Six Airbags as Standard