Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched in India at Rs 34.98 lakh

- Gets distinctive cosmetic and feature updates

- Available in 4x2 and 4x4 options

Toyota has launched the limited edition of new Fortuner TRD in India in two trims, at Rs 34.98 lakh (4x2) and Rs 36.88 lakh (4x4). The newly launched limited edition SUV is available in both diesel 4x2 and 4x4 options. The special edition models get distinctive cosmetic and feature updates.

Visually, the newly launched Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition features dual tone roof, rugged charcoal black R18 alloy wheels, 360 degree panoramic view monitor, auto fold ORVM, dual tone dashboard and illuminated scuffle plate. Additionally, the SUV also gets distinctive front bumper and rear bumper with TRD radiator grille. As for the interior it gets sporty black and maroon leather seats with red stitch accents.

In addition to the standard features, the new Sporty New Fortuner TRD offers a range of digital high-tech optional accessories under the Special Technology Package which includes features like ‘Head up Display (HUD),Tyre Pressure monitor (TPMS), Digital Video Recorder (DVR), wireless smartphone charger and welcome door lamp which will further enhance comfort and style. For the first time from Toyota in India, the vehicle gets an Air Ioniser.

Mechanically, the vehicle continues to be powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generating maximum torque of 450Nm at 1600 – 2400 rpm with maximum output of 170bhp at 3400rpm. The special edition models are only available with an automatic transmission.