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    Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs. 87,000

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Toyota Fortuner prices hiked by up to Rs. 87,000
    • All variants witness the hike
    • Gets 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains

    Toyota India has hiked the prices of the Fortuner SUV by up to Rs. 87,000. This hike is relevant across the entire range. The Fortuner gets 4×2 (2WD) and 4×4 (AWD) drivetrains, as well as petrol and diesel powertrain options.

    The Fortuner’s 2.7-litre petrol 2WD AT, 2.8-litre diesel 2WD MT, as well as Platinum White Pearl editions, have received a uniform hike of Rs. 60,000. The 2.8-litre 2WD diesel AT and its Platinum White Pearl editions have received a hike of Rs. 65,000.

    Coming to the SUV’s 4WD iterations, the 2.8 diesel MT has received a hike of Rs. 67,000, while mild-hybrid diesel variants get an upward revision of Rs. 75,000. The range-topping GR-S 4WD AT has gotten the highest hike of Rs. 87,000. With this revision, the ex-showroom prices of this SUV now range between Rs. 34.76-50.46 lakh.

    Coming to the Fortuner Legender, prices of this model have been hiked by up to Rs. 83,000. The 4×2 2WD diesel auto has witnessed an upward revision of Rs. 75,000, while its MT version has been hiked by Rs. 78,000. This brings the ex-showroom prices to Rs. 42.92 lakh (AT) and Rs. 45.08 lakh (MT). The 4×4 mild-hybrid diesel has been hiked by Rs. 83,000, bringing the new ex-showroom price to Rs. 48.29 lakh. The SUV will rival the MG Majestor in its segment, with its prices set to be announced soon.

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