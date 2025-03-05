Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 MT Variant Launched: Bookings Open

Priced at Rs. 46.36 lakh

Available in a single colour option

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced the option of a manual transmission in the Toyota Legender 4X4 version. Priced at Rs. 46.36 lakh, it is available in a sole Pearl White paint with a contrasting black roof. Toyota has commenced bookings of this new offering on its official website and at dealerships.

The Fortuner Legender is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine, developing 201bhp and 420Nm. Apart from the new six-speed manual transmission, the SUV is offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Further, the latter gets the option of 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

Key highlights of the Fortuner Legender include a grille with Piano Black accents, quad LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, 18-inch machine-cut finished alloy wheels, and wraparound two-piece LED taillights. Inside, the model comes equipped with a dual-tone Black and Maroon theme, ambient lighting, 11-speaker JBL-sourced music system, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.