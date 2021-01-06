CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Fortuner facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.98 lakh

    Toyota Fortuner facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.98 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    28,955 Views
    Toyota Fortuner facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.98 lakh

    - The Toyota Fortuner facelift is available in seven variants

    - The model is powered by a 201bhp 2.8-litre diesel engine

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Fortuner facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model is available across seven variants.

    Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner facelift is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.7-litre petrol engine. Transmission options on the model include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The SUV is available in 2WD and 4WD formats.

    Exterior highlights of the new Toyota Fortuner facelift include new LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a smaller grille, refreshed front and rear bumpers, revised LED tail lights, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Inside, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift receives updates in the form of cruise control, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Toyota Fortuner facelift (ex-showroom, New Delhi):

    Fortuner facelift 2.7-petrol 4x2 MT: Rs 29.98 lakh

    Fortuner facelift 2.7-petrol 4x2 AT: Rs 31.57 lakh

    Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x2 MT: Rs 32.48 lakh

    Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x2 AT: Rs 34.84 lakh

    Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x4 MT: Rs 35.14 lakh

    Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x4 AT: Rs 37.43 lakh

    Fortuner facelift Legender 2.8-diesel 4x2 AT: Rs 37.58 lakh

    Toyota Fortuner Image
    Toyota Fortuner
    ₹ 30.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Toyota
    • Fortuner facelift
    • Toyota Fortuner Facelift
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 34.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.45 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.90 Lakh
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 30.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 16.50 - 19.50 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars