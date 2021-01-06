Toyota Fortuner facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.98 lakh

- The Toyota Fortuner facelift is available in seven variants

- The model is powered by a 201bhp 2.8-litre diesel engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Fortuner facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model is available across seven variants.

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner facelift is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.7-litre petrol engine. Transmission options on the model include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The SUV is available in 2WD and 4WD formats.

Exterior highlights of the new Toyota Fortuner facelift include new LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a smaller grille, refreshed front and rear bumpers, revised LED tail lights, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift receives updates in the form of cruise control, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Toyota Fortuner facelift (ex-showroom, New Delhi):

Fortuner facelift 2.7-petrol 4x2 MT: Rs 29.98 lakh

Fortuner facelift 2.7-petrol 4x2 AT: Rs 31.57 lakh

Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x2 MT: Rs 32.48 lakh

Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x2 AT: Rs 34.84 lakh

Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x4 MT: Rs 35.14 lakh

Fortuner facelift 2.8-diesel 4x4 AT: Rs 37.43 lakh

Fortuner facelift Legender 2.8-diesel 4x2 AT: Rs 37.58 lakh