Toyota Employee Union officially calls off the labour strike

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today confirmed that the TKM Employee’s Union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Although a majority of members from the total of 3,350 employees had voluntarily resumed work earlier, the ongoing labour strike has officially come to an end today.

TKM stated that the Government of Karnataka and the Department of Labour collectively played a crucial role in facilitating the reconciliation between all parties.

The company has accepted the undertaking that was submitted by Union leaders on behalf of the members to the government.

TKM has also made a final appeal to all the other members to return to work by 5 March, and respect the terms of their mutual understanding.

