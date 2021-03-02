CarWale
    Toyota Employee Union officially calls off the labour strike

    Santosh Nair

    - Majority of the 3,350-strong employee force has resumed services.

    - TKM has made a final appeal to the rest of the members to return to work by 5 March 2021.

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today confirmed that the TKM Employee’s Union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka. 

    Although a majority of members from the total of 3,350 employees had voluntarily resumed work earlier, the ongoing labour strike has officially come to an end today.

    TKM stated that the Government of Karnataka and the Department of Labour collectively played a crucial role in facilitating the reconciliation between all parties. 

    The company has accepted the undertaking that was submitted by Union leaders on behalf of the members to the government.

    TKM has also made a final appeal to all the other members to return to work by 5 March, and respect the terms of their mutual understanding.

    On a lighter note, the company has been well recognised in India for its strong people-friendly culture and commitment towards development. 

