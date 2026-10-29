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    Toyota developing a new 1.5-litre Hybrid Powertrain

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    Sagar Bhanushali
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    Toyota developing a new 1.5-litre Hybrid Powertrain
    • Claimed to be 15 per cent more fuel-efficient than the current setup
    • To be offered in both turbocharged and naturally aspirated configurations

    Toyota is developing an all-new 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain for its next generation of vehicles, targeting a fuel economy improvement of more than 15 per cent. The new system combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with redesigned electric motors and power electronics, and will form part of the automaker’s future multi-pathway vehicle platforms.

    The engine will be offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged configurations. Toyota says the naturally aspirated version is designed to deliver performance comparable to its existing 1.8-litre engine and 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    Unlike conventional hybrid development, where existing petrol engines are adapted for electrification, Toyota has designed the new engine, hybrid system and power electronics together. The company expects improvements in mechanical friction, thermal management and electrical efficiency to contribute to the targeted fuel economy gains.

    A key objective is to reduce the overall size of the hybrid powertrain. Its compact packaging will allow Toyota to accommodate hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric powertrains within a common vehicle architecture originally designed to support electric vehicles. This could also enable lower bonnet heights, improved interior packaging and greater styling flexibility. The shared architecture is expected to help Toyota reduce development and manufacturing costs by spreading investments across different powertrain technologies. It will also allow production facilities to adjust the mix of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles according to market demand.

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