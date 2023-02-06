Toyota begins production of Maruti Suzuki Swift in Ghana

- Suzuki Swift reaches Ghana via SKD route

- Based on the alliance between Toyota and Suzuki formed in March 2019

Toyota commenced production of the Suzuki Swift in the Republic of Ghana last month. The hatchback will be sold as an SKU model in the local market under the brand’s subsidiary, Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Ghana (TTMG). The plant in Ghana has an annual production capacity of 1,700 units and approximately 50 employees.

The SKD production of the Swift has been undertaken to strengthen and expand the alliance between Toyota and Suzuki, which concluded a collaboration agreement in March 2019.

Last month, prices of the Maruti Swift were hiked by up to Rs 13,000, based on the variant choice. The carmaker also showcased an accessorised version of the hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. In December 2022, the Global NCAP crash test results of the Swift were revealed, where the car managed to score a single-star rating.