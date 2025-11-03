Toyota Announces Voluntary Recall for Camry, Vellfire, and Land Cruiser in India

4,863 units affected across three models

Recall issued to reprogram ECU software of 360-degree camera

Toyota has issued a voluntary recall campaign in India for select units of the Camry, Vellfire, and Land Cruiser. The recall covers a total of 4,863 vehicles, aimed at addressing a potential issue related to the Parking Assist ECU, which forms part of the Panoramic View Monitor system (360-degree camera) responsible for displaying the rear-view image.

According to Toyota, the recall will involve reprogramming the software to ensure optimal functionality. The campaign affects 2,257 units of the Camry manufactured between 18 July, 2024 and 23 September, 2025, 1,862 units of the Vellfire built between 19 July, 2023 and 12 May, 2025, and 744 units of the Land Cruiser produced between 31 May, 2023 and 28 July, 2025.

The carmaker confirmed that no related incidents have been reported in the Indian market so far. The recall has been initiated as a precautionary and proactive measure. Toyota also stated that its authorised dealer representatives will contact individual customers directly to coordinate the recall inspection and software update. The process will be carried out free of cost at Toyota service centres across the country.