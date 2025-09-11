Toyota Announces Navratri Offers with Benefits up to Rs. 1 Lakh

Scheme combines GST relief with festive finance options

Offer valid only for western regions

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out special festive benefits for customers ahead of Navratri, alongside passing on the full GST 2.0 benefits on its cars. The campaign, called “Buy Now and Pay in 2026,” is available in the western region covering Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, and is valid till 30 September, 2025.

The scheme offers combined benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh across models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza, and the Taisor. Customers can avail a three-month EMI holiday, paying only Rs. 99 per month until December 2025, with regular EMIs beginning in January 2026. Additional benefits include five complimentary service sessions, five-year extended warranty, corporate and exchange bonuses, and exclusive offers for defence personnel.

While the GST rate reduction is set to take effect from 22 September, Toyota has combined it with its festive schemes to boost affordability and demand during the season.