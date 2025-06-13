Toyota Announces Early-festive Offer on Glanza, Hyryder

Five free services

Toyota has announced a limited-period campaign — ‘Buy Now, Pay in Navratri’, applicable on the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. As the name suggests, the scheme offers a three-month EMI Holiday, allowing customers to buy either a car and begin their EMI payments (subject to terms and conditions) around this year’s festive season of Navratri. The festive offer will be available across all authorised Toyota dealerships in North India, and is valid till 30 June, 2025.

Additional benefits:

Five free services

Five-year extended warranty

Corporate and exchange bonus

Special offers for defence personnel

Speaking about the festive offer, Sabari Manohar, Vice President and Chief Representative – North Region, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that owning a car should be a joyful and stress-free experience, especially during moments that matter the most to our customers. We remain committed to delivering best-in-class experiences to our valued customers, ensuring that our vehicles are easy to purchase, effortless to maintain, and a pleasure to drive.”