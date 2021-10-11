Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in September 2021

The mid-SUV segment led the sales chart in the country in September 2021. The shortage of semiconductors has affected car sales across segments in the country. However, the mid-SUV segment registered a 16 per cent growth with 38,199 units sold in September 2021 as compared to 32,930 units sold in the same period last year.

The top-three mid-SUVs sold in India last month are as follows –

Kia Seltos

Back in September, Kia sold 9,583 units of the Seltos as compared to 9,079-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a six per cent growth in sales. Towards the end of August, Kia India introduced Seltos X Line in India, which offered 14 new features over the standard model. Multiple engine options in both manual and automatic transmission options, and a modern feature list has helped the Seltos stay ahead of the competition.

Kia Seltos is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV can be had in two petrol engine options, which include a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine generates 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta has slipped down to the second rank due to the shortage of semiconductors. Back in September 2021, Hyundai Creta registered 8,193 unit sales as compared to 12,325-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 34 per cent drop in sales. Although the shortage of semiconductors is expected to continue in the months to come, we expect to see a significant rise in sales in the current month due to the ongoing festive season. It will be interesting to see if Creta can regain its lost position this month.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is a popular choice in the mid-SUV segment. The company sold 2,821 units of the Harrier last month as compared to 1,755 units sold in September 2020, thereby registering a growth of 61 per cent. In the compact SUV segment, the Tata Nexon has emerged as a bestseller with 9,211-unit sales in September 2021 as compared to 6,007 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 53 per cent.

Under the hood, the Harrier continues to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter option.