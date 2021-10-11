CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in September 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    157 Views
    Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in September 2021

    The mid-SUV segment led the sales chart in the country in September 2021. The shortage of semiconductors has affected car sales across segments in the country. However, the mid-SUV segment registered a 16 per cent growth with 38,199 units sold in September 2021 as compared to 32,930 units sold in the same period last year. 

    The top-three mid-SUVs sold in India last month are as follows – 

    Kia Seltos

    Back in September, Kia sold 9,583 units of the Seltos as compared to 9,079-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a six per cent growth in sales. Towards the end of August, Kia India introduced Seltos X Line in India, which offered 14 new features over the standard model. Multiple engine options in both manual and automatic transmission options, and a modern feature list has helped the Seltos stay ahead of the competition. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Seltos is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV can be had in two petrol engine options, which include a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine generates 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter.    

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta has slipped down to the second rank due to the shortage of semiconductors. Back in September 2021, Hyundai Creta registered 8,193 unit sales as compared to 12,325-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 34 per cent drop in sales. Although the shortage of semiconductors is expected to continue in the months to come, we expect to see a significant rise in sales in the current month due to the ongoing festive season. It will be interesting to see if Creta can regain its lost position this month.    

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud). 

    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier is a popular choice in the mid-SUV segment. The company sold 2,821 units of the Harrier last month as compared to 1,755 units sold in September 2020, thereby registering a growth of 61 per cent. In the compact SUV segment, the Tata Nexon has emerged as a bestseller with 9,211-unit sales in September 2021 as compared to 6,007 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 53 per cent.     

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Harrier continues to be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which generates 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter option.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 20th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in September 2021