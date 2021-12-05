CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in November 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    9,975 Views
    Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in November 2021

    The SUV segment is one of the major contributors to the overall sales in the country. Moreover, in recent times, the SUV segment has witnessed a steady growth in sales. Nearly all modern-day SUVs have significantly evolved and offer the latest convenience and safety features. Back in November 2021, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Mahindra Scorpio have emerged as the top three bestsellers in the country.

    Hyundai Creta

    Back in October 2021, the Creta was outsold by the Kia Seltos as Hyundai was significantly impacted by the shortage of semiconductors. However, this time around, the Hyundai Creta has regained its lost position to emerge as the bestseller in the SUV segment in November 2021. The company sold 10,300 units of the Creta SUV in the country last month as compared to 12,017-unit sales registered in November 2020, thereby registering a 14 per cent drop in sales.   

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

    Kia Seltos

    The Kia Seltos emerges as the second bestseller in SUV segment. The company sold 8,859 units of the Seltos in November 2021 as compared to 9,205-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of four per cent. 

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Seltos is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. Whereas, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter.

    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio has surpassed the sales of the XUV700 in the Indian market last month. Currently, the XUV700 sales have been impacted due to the shortage of semiconductors in the country. Back in November, Mahindra sold 3,370 units of the Scorpio SUV as compared to 3,725-unit sales in the country last month, thereby witnessing a drop of 10 per cent.

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    The SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 137bhp at 3,750rpm and 319Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The base S3 Plus variant is powered by a downsized 2.2-litre engine that generates 119bhp at 4,000rpm and 280Nm at 1,800rpm. 

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Auto India sells 2,196 cars in November 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4443 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4443 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in November 2021