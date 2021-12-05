Top-three mid-SUVs sold in India in November 2021

The SUV segment is one of the major contributors to the overall sales in the country. Moreover, in recent times, the SUV segment has witnessed a steady growth in sales. Nearly all modern-day SUVs have significantly evolved and offer the latest convenience and safety features. Back in November 2021, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Mahindra Scorpio have emerged as the top three bestsellers in the country.

Hyundai Creta

Back in October 2021, the Creta was outsold by the Kia Seltos as Hyundai was significantly impacted by the shortage of semiconductors. However, this time around, the Hyundai Creta has regained its lost position to emerge as the bestseller in the SUV segment in November 2021. The company sold 10,300 units of the Creta SUV in the country last month as compared to 12,017-unit sales registered in November 2020, thereby registering a 14 per cent drop in sales.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos emerges as the second bestseller in SUV segment. The company sold 8,859 units of the Seltos in November 2021 as compared to 9,205-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of four per cent.

Mechanically, the Seltos is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. Whereas, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio has surpassed the sales of the XUV700 in the Indian market last month. Currently, the XUV700 sales have been impacted due to the shortage of semiconductors in the country. Back in November, Mahindra sold 3,370 units of the Scorpio SUV as compared to 3,725-unit sales in the country last month, thereby witnessing a drop of 10 per cent.

The SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 137bhp at 3,750rpm and 319Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The base S3 Plus variant is powered by a downsized 2.2-litre engine that generates 119bhp at 4,000rpm and 280Nm at 1,800rpm.