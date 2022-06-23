CarWale
    Top-three Maruti Suzuki cars sold in India in May 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki is an undisputed leader in car sales in the country. Despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors, Maruti Suzuki has retained the top position in terms of car sales in the country. It is worth noting that the sales figures for May 2022 cannot be compared with that of May 2021 as the operations were significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 related disruptions last year. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in India in May 2022 –

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R leads sales for the company in the country in May 2022. Interestingly, the Wagon R was also the highest-selling model in the country last month. Maruti Suzuki sold 16,814 units of the Wagon R in May 2022 as compared to 2,086 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 706 per cent.           

                                                                                                  

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Swift has secured the second rank with 14,133 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 7,005 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 102 per cent. Interestingly, the Swift was also the third highest-selling model in the country last month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    The premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno emerged as the third bestselling model for the company last month. Maruti Suzuki claims to have registered 13,970 unit sales last month as against 4,803 unit sales in May 2021, reporting a growth of 191 per cent. The Baleno was outsold by the Swift by just 163 units!

