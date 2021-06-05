Top-three Hyundai cars sold in India in May 2021

Hyundai, the country’s largest exporter and the second largest car manufacturer has registered healthy sales in May 2021. The South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai has been growing strong in the SUV segment with the likes of the Creta, and the Venue. The top-three sellers for Hyundai last month are as follows –

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta has outsold Maruti Suzuki Swift in May 2021 to emerge as the bestseller in the country. To learn more about it, click here. Moreover, Creta has also been the highest-selling model in its segment for a while now. The company sold 7,527 units of the Creta last month as compared to 3,212-unit sales in May 2020, thereby registering a 134 per cent growth in sales.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s second bestseller, the Venue is also the highest-selling model in the sub-four metre segment in India. Hyundai sold 4,840 units of the Venue in the country in May 2021. Moreover, Hyundai Venue outsold Tata Nexon last month, to learn more about it, click here. When compared to the same period last year, Hyundai Venue has witnessed 290 per cent growth in sales as compared to 1,242-unit sales in May 2020.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Over the years, Hyundai Grand i10 has been the bread-and-butter brand of the company. In an effort to retain customer interest, the company has introduced the Grand i10 Nios in India with more features and styling elements than its predecessor. Last month, Hyundai sold 3,804 units of the Grand i10 in India, thereby emerging as the third bestselling model for the company in India last month.