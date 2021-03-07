CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in February – Vitara Brezza, Venue, and the Sonet

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    851 Views
    Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in February – Vitara Brezza, Venue, and the Sonet

    - Maruti Suzuki sold 54,850 units of the Vitara Brezza in India last month

    - Hyundai sold 11,224 units of the Venue in India in February 2021 

    - Kia Sonet takes third place with 7,997 unit sales in India last month 

    The compact SUV segment has witnessed a strong 95 per cent growth in sales in February 2021. The compact SUV segment has emerged as the second-largest segment in the country in terms of volumes with 54,850 unit sales last month as compared to 28,169 unit sales in the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerges as the highest seller in the segment followed by the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet in second and third place, respectively.

    Front View

    The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki sold 11,585 units of the Vitara Brezza in India in February as compared to 6,866 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 69 per cent. The Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Venue misses the top position with a few units. The company registered a nine per cent growth in sales with 11,224 unit sales in India last month. In the same period last year, the company sold 10,321 units of the Venue in India. The Hyundai Venue gets one diesel and two petrol engine options. The petrol engines comprise a 1.2-litre unit and a turbocharged 1.0-litre Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) unit. The former unit generates 81bhp/114Nm while the GDI unit generates 118bhp/171Nm. There’s only a five-speed manual for the 1.2-litre engine while the 1.0-litre engine can be had with either a six-speed manual, iMT or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission which produces 99bhp at 4000rpm and 240Nm of torque at 1,500rpm.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Sonet is the third highest-selling compact SUV in India with 7,997 unit sales in February 2021. The Sonet is offered with three engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission while the latter two are paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed DCT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit are offered as an option with the 1.0-litre unit and the 1.5-litre diesel unit, respectively. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Nexon has marginally missed the third position with 7,929 unit sales in India last month. However, the Nexon has registered the highest 104 per cent growth in February 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020 with 3,894 unit sales. Going forward, it would be interesting to see if the Tata Nexon can outsell the Kia Sonet in March 2021.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.87 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Kia
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Safari Adventure Persona First Look

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.38 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.84 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.94 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in February – Vitara Brezza, Venue, and the Sonet