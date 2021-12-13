CarWale
    Top-three compact sedans sold in November 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    The compact sedans segment has a fair share of fan following in the country. This segment is particularly a preferred choice among the families that seek additional boot space. The shortage of semiconductors has significantly impacted sales for this segment in the country. 

    The top-three compact sedans sold in India in November 2021 are as follows –

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire has emerged as a bestseller in the compact sedan segment in November 2021, despite a 39 per cent drop in sales with 8,196-unit sales as compared to 13,536-unit sales in the same period last year.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine can be had in both five-speed manual and AMT options.

    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura emerged as the second popular choice in this segment with 2,562-unit sales in November 2021. However, the sales for the Aura dropped by 16 per cent last month compared to 3,063-unit sales in November 2020. 

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura is available in three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 81bhp/114Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit generates 98bhp/172Nm. The bigger petrol engine can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission, while the turbo petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, the vehicle is also available with a CNG option. The 1.2-litre diesel unit generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The diesel version is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options.

    Honda Amaze

    The sales for the Honda Amaze have dropped by 50 per cent with 2,344-unit sales last month as compared to 4,706-unit sales in November 2020. It is worth noting that the Aura has outsold the Amaze by just 218 units.

    The updated Honda Amaze is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre i-DTECH engine with a manual transmission generates 97bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm, while the CVT diesel variant generates 78bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. 

