Top-five compact hatchbacks sold in the country in August 2021

The auto industry has registered 10.9 per cent year-on-year growth in sales in August 2021 with 2,59,555-unit sales as compared to 2,34,079-unit sales in the same period last year. However, the global shortage of semiconductors has affected cars sales in the country. Over the years, the compact hatchback segment has been a strong contributor to the overall sales in the country. However, this time around, due to a shortage of components, the compact hatchback segment has taken a strong hit with a 29 per cent drop in sales.

The top five compact hatchbacks sold in India in August 2021 were –

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift hatchback has reclaimed its lost position to the Wagon R in August 2021. Maruti Suzuki Swift has emerged as the bestseller in the compact hatchback segment with sales of 12,483 units last month as compared to 14,869 units sold in August 2020, thereby registering a 16 per cent drop in sales.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Despite a significant 30 per cent drop in sales, the Wagon R has emerged as the second bestseller in the country with 9,628 units sold in August 2021. In the same period last year, 13,770 units of the Wagon R were sold in the country. The demand for the Wagon R is likely to improve as customers seek alternative fuel options, due to the constantly rising prices of petrol and diesel options. The Wagon R has always been a popular choice for its CNG alternative.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Since the time it was first launched in India, Hyundai’s i10 has always been a popular choice among customers looking to buy a compact hatchback. Currently available as the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback continues to hold a strong footing in the Indian market. The company sold 8,023 units of the Grand i10 Nios in the country in August as compared to 10,190 units that were sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a de-growth of 21 per cent in sales.

Tata Tiago

Tata’s entry-level model, the Tiago is a strong contributor to the company’s sales in the country. Interestingly, the Tiago is the only model in its category to have registered more-or-less similar sales figures of 5,658 units sold in August 2021 as compared to 5,743 units sold in August in the previous year.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki on the list of top-five compact hatchbacks sold in August 2021. The Ignis has registered 2,053-unit sales in the country in last month as compared to 3,262 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 37 per cent drop in sales.

Conclusion

The temporary setback is expected to improve in the days to come. Improving buyer sentiments, the festive season discounts, and easy finance options are likely to boost cars sales in the country.