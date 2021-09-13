CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Top-five compact hatchbacks sold in the country in August 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    18,548 Views
    Top-five compact hatchbacks sold in the country in August 2021

    The auto industry has registered 10.9 per cent year-on-year growth in sales in August 2021 with 2,59,555-unit sales as compared to 2,34,079-unit sales in the same period last year. However, the global shortage of semiconductors has affected cars sales in the country. Over the years, the compact hatchback segment has been a strong contributor to the overall sales in the country. However, this time around, due to a shortage of components, the compact hatchback segment has taken a strong hit with a 29 per cent drop in sales. 

    The top five compact hatchbacks sold in India in August 2021 were –

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 

    The Swift hatchback has reclaimed its lost position to the Wagon R in August 2021. Maruti Suzuki Swift has emerged as the bestseller in the compact hatchback segment with sales of 12,483 units last month as compared to 14,869 units sold in August 2020, thereby registering a 16 per cent drop in sales.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Despite a significant 30 per cent drop in sales, the Wagon R has emerged as the second bestseller in the country with 9,628 units sold in August 2021. In the same period last year, 13,770 units of the Wagon R were sold in the country. The demand for the Wagon R is likely to improve as customers seek alternative fuel options, due to the constantly rising prices of petrol and diesel options. The Wagon R has always been a popular choice for its CNG alternative. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Since the time it was first launched in India, Hyundai’s i10 has always been a popular choice among customers looking to buy a compact hatchback. Currently available as the Grand i10 Nios, the hatchback continues to hold a strong footing in the Indian market. The company sold 8,023 units of the Grand i10 Nios in the country in August as compared to 10,190 units that were sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a de-growth of 21 per cent in sales. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Tiago

    Tata’s entry-level model, the Tiago is a strong contributor to the company’s sales in the country. Interestingly, the Tiago is the only model in its category to have registered more-or-less similar sales figures of 5,658 units sold in August 2021 as compared to 5,743 units sold in August in the previous year.       

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki on the list of top-five compact hatchbacks sold in August 2021. The Ignis has registered 2,053-unit sales in the country in last month as compared to 3,262 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 37 per cent drop in sales.     

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    The temporary setback is expected to improve in the days to come. Improving buyer sentiments, the festive season discounts, and easy finance options are likely to boost cars sales in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 1 lakh in September 2021
     Next 
    Land Rover Defender 130 begins testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3629 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.57 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.58 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.53 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3629 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top-five compact hatchbacks sold in the country in August 2021