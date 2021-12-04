Top-10 cars sold in India in November 2021

In recent times, the Indian auto industry has been plagued with issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, rise in input cost, and the shortage in supply of semiconductors. Despite the tough market conditions, some of the frequently spotted models on Indian roads have made it to the list of top-10 models sold in the country in November 2021.

Interestingly, seven out of the top-10 models sold in the country last month were from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about them.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has emerged as the bestselling model in the country in November 2021. The hatchback has outsold the top-three bestsellers from the previous month, namely the Alto, Baleno, and the Ertiga, to lead sales in the country in November. Interestingly, the Wagon R has also registered a four per cent growth in sales last month with 16,853-unit sales as compared to 16,256-unit sales in the same period last year.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 90Nm at 3,500rpm. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm. Both the engine options are available in both manual transmission and AMT options. The hatchback also offers a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki’s popular selling product, the Swift claims the second rank in terms of sales in the country last month. The company sold 14,568 units of the Swift hatchback last month as compared to 18,498 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 21 per cent drop in sales. It is worth noting that Swift is one of the popular models to be affected by the shortage in supply of semiconductors. Back in October, Swift’s sales had dropped by 63 per cent, thereby pushing it down to the ninth rank.

Mechanically, the Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. It comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Back in November, the sales for the Alto have dropped significantly, thereby bringing it down on the third rank last month. Maruti Suzuki sales have dropped by 10 per cent with 13,812-unit sales in November 2021 as compared to 15,321-units sold in the same period last year.

Under the hood, the Alto gets a 0.8-litre petrol engine which generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. For added convenience, the entry-level model is also available with a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The fourth car on our list is once again a Maruti Suzuki. This time around, we have the Vitara Brezza that has registered a healthy sales growth of 37 per cent with 10,760-unit sales in the country last month as compared to 7,838 unit sales in November 2020.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta emerges as the fifth bestseller in the country in November 2021. Moreover, the Creta is also the bestselling SUV in the country last month. Hyundai Creta registered 10,300-unit sales in the country in November 2021 as compared to 12,017-unit sales in the same month in 2020, thereby registering 14 per cent drop in sales.

The Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerges as the sixth bestselling model in the country last month. The Baleno has witnessed a 44 per cent drop in sales with 9,931-unit sales last month as compared to 17,872-unit sales in November 2020.

The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and CVT option. Moreover, the Baleno is available with the Smart Hybrid option, which gets a five-speed manual transmission.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has witnessed an impressive growth of 63 per cent in November 2021. The Tata Nexon registered 9,831-unit sales in the country last month as compared to 6,021-unit sales in the same period last year. The Nexon EV is also a strong contributor to the company’s sales in India.

Tata Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and AMT options. On the other hand, the Nexon diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has made it top-10 bestselling car list in November as well. The company sold 9,571 units of the Eeco last month as compared to 11,183 units sold in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a 14 per cent drop in sales.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Additionally, the vehicle can also be had with a CNG option.

Kia Seltos

Kia’s bestselling product in India, the Seltos holds the ninth rank in terms of sales volumes in November 2021. The company sold 8,859 units of the Seltos last month as compared to 9,205-unit sales registered in the same period last year, thereby registering a four per cent drop in sales.

The Seltos is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. Whereas, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The country’s popular MPV, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has registered 8,752-unit sales last month as compared to 9,557-unit sales in November 2020, thereby registering an eight per cent drop in sales.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 smart hybrid petrol engine that generates 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and automatic torque converter options. The Ertiga is also available in the CNG variant which generates 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 122Nm at 4,400rpm.