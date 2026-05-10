Top 5 upcoming 7-seat SUVs

PHEVs to gain momentum

Fortuner segment to get both road-biased and go-anywhere offerings

SUVs have been gaining momentum for quite a while now, thanks to the commanding driving position, better road presence, and a functional bit – ground clearance that helps tackle the worst undulations with ease. However, seven seats in an SUV can get quite cramped, owing to a higher-set third row. But new-gen SUVs have started to address this issue, and three rows of seating should not be much of a problem, especially with these five upcoming seven-seat offerings.

Tata Safari EV

Tata Motors is preparing an answer to the Mahindra XEV 9S. The three-row Safari will shortly get an electric avatar. It will be positioned above the Sierra EV and the Harrier EV in the Tata.ev lineup.

Mechanically, the Tata Safari EV should get the 75kWh battery pack from the Harrier EV as the bottom line, and a higher-capacity battery is also likely to be offered, accounting for the three-row layout. Expect a higher power output, too, with AWD (QWD in Tata terms).

MG Majestor

We have seen the MG Majestor, driven it, and are now anticipating a price reveal. Although the exact price announcement timeline is unclear, the Majestor is clearly a Toyota Fortuner rival. With three differential locks, 10 off-road modes, twin wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a powered front row with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, this SUV edges out the Toyota Fortuner in several ways.

Mechanically, the MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that churns out 213bhp/478Nm. This setup is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia Sorento

The MG Majestor won’t be the sole Toyota Fortuner rival. The Kia Sorento, which has been spied testing in India, is going to join the league. Although it is traditionally not a go-anywhere SUV, it will bring in more features and powertrains, along with light off-roading capability.

The Kia Sorento gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine that churns out 178bhp/265Nm, and a 65bhp/250Nm electric setup combines as an assist. This mechanical setup is paired with a 6AT system and an FWD/AWD layout. A 2.2-litre diesel unit that churns out 190bhp/441Nm via an 8DCT system, is also available.

Skoda Kodiaq RS

The Toyota Fortuner segment has the MG Majestor as a go-anywhere rival, and the Kia Sorento and the Skoda Kodiaq/VW Tayron R-Line as road-biased SUVs. The Skoda Kodiaq, which was recently updated with ADAS, will get a more powerful RS iteration, called Skoda Kodiaq RS.

While the stock Kodiaq churns out 201bhp/320Nm via a 2.0-litre TSI motor and a 7DSG layout, the Kodiaq RS takes performance a notch higher, with power figures reaching 261bhp/400Nm. 0-100kmph comes in at 6.3 seconds. The India-spec iteration is likely to be a CKD unit.

Wuling Starlight 560

The Wuling Starlight 460 has been spotted several times on Indian roads, and also near MG’s Halol factory in Gujarat. The Starlight 560 will come to India as an MG, and likely replace the Hector Plus in the lineup, given the dimensional and price similarity.

The Starlight 560 is also expected to be offered with strong-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in its first innings. This should be followed by an EV later.