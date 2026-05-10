CarWale
    AD

    Top 5 upcoming 7-seat SUVs

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    25,254 Views
    Top 5 upcoming 7-seat SUVs
    • PHEVs to gain momentum
    • Fortuner segment to get both road-biased and go-anywhere offerings

    SUVs have been gaining momentum for quite a while now, thanks to the commanding driving position, better road presence, and a functional bit – ground clearance that helps tackle the worst undulations with ease. However, seven seats in an SUV can get quite cramped, owing to a higher-set third row. But new-gen SUVs have started to address this issue, and three rows of seating should not be much of a problem, especially with these five upcoming seven-seat offerings.

    Tata Safari EV

    Tata Motors is preparing an answer to the Mahindra XEV 9S. The three-row Safari will shortly get an electric avatar. It will be positioned above the Sierra EV and the Harrier EV in the Tata.ev lineup.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Tata Safari EV should get the 75kWh battery pack from the Harrier EV as the bottom line, and a higher-capacity battery is also likely to be offered, accounting for the three-row layout. Expect a higher power output, too, with AWD (QWD in Tata terms).

    MG Majestor

    We have seen the MG Majestor, driven it, and are now anticipating a price reveal. Although the exact price announcement timeline is unclear, the Majestor is clearly a Toyota Fortuner rival. With three differential locks, 10 off-road modes, twin wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and a powered front row with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, this SUV edges out the Toyota Fortuner in several ways.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that churns out 213bhp/478Nm. This setup is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

    Kia Sorento

    The MG Majestor won’t be the sole Toyota Fortuner rival. The Kia Sorento, which has been spied testing in India, is going to join the league. Although it is traditionally not a go-anywhere SUV, it will bring in more features and powertrains, along with light off-roading capability.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Sorento gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine that churns out 178bhp/265Nm, and a 65bhp/250Nm electric setup combines as an assist. This mechanical setup is paired with a 6AT system and an FWD/AWD layout. A 2.2-litre diesel unit that churns out 190bhp/441Nm via an 8DCT system, is also available.

    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    The Toyota Fortuner segment has the MG Majestor as a go-anywhere rival, and the Kia Sorento and the Skoda Kodiaq/VW Tayron R-Line as road-biased SUVs. The Skoda Kodiaq, which was recently updated with ADAS, will get a more powerful RS iteration, called Skoda Kodiaq RS.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    While the stock Kodiaq churns out 201bhp/320Nm via a 2.0-litre TSI motor and a 7DSG layout, the Kodiaq RS takes performance a notch higher, with power figures reaching 261bhp/400Nm. 0-100kmph comes in at 6.3 seconds. The India-spec iteration is likely to be a CKD unit.

    Wuling Starlight 560

    The Wuling Starlight 460 has been spotted several times on Indian roads, and also near MG’s Halol factory in Gujarat. The Starlight 560 will come to India as an MG, and likely replace the Hector Plus in the lineup, given the dimensional and price similarity.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Starlight 560 is also expected to be offered with strong-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in its first innings. This should be followed by an EV later.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Renault Duster 1.0 Turbo-petrol Evolution Variant Reaches Dealerships
     Next 
    New lighting and alloys aside, here’s Everything Skoda Slavia Facelift Needs

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Launching in 6 days
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale