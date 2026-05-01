Top 5 PHEVs patented in India

• One or more hybrids confirmed for launch

• At least 1,000km range on a full refill

India is going to see a wave of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) in near future. This powertrain could possibly be the short-term answer to the 'fuel of the future' dilemma. These cars promise 1,000km or more in terms of combined range. Here's a look at top five PHEVs patented in India.

Chery Jetour T2

The Jetour T2 has made it to our top-five lists twice, and this is the third time we are seeing the SUV in a list. Set to launch under the JSW Motors umbrella, the Jetour T2 will be sold as a PHEV here.

Called the Jetour T2 i-DM, it is powered by a 1.5-litre inline-four motor that churns out 154bhp/220Nm. This is combined with a dual-motor setup with a 26.7kWh battery pack, churning out 221bhp/390Nm. The entire mechanical setup is paired with a 3DHT (Three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) system. EV-only range stands at 137km (NEDC). The Jetour T2 can intelligently switch between 2WD and 4WD layouts.

Chery Lepas L6

The Lepas L6 looks a lot like the Tiggo 8 series, but Lepas is positioned as a brand that targets a young demographic.

Moreover, Chery has also patented its electric iteration in India. The PHEV should get the same mechanical setup as the Jetour T2.

Chery Arrizo 8

This is the only sedan in the list, and it is also promised to return a range of 1,200km on a single tank and charge.

The Arrizo 8 will likely attack the Toyota Camry, given its price of ~USD 55,000 (Rs. 52.1 lakh). It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor paired with an electric setup that churns out a cumulative 351bhp/515Nm figure. It can also cover 105km in its EV-only mode.

BYD Leopard 8

This is one of the strongest PHEVs patented in India. With this, if it materialises, BYD won't be playing the EV-only game. This signals at the brand's multi-faceted defensive strategy.

The BYD Fang Cheng Bao Leopard 8 churns out 241bhp/380Nm via a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor, which is paired with a dual-motor setup, and a 36kWh BYD Blade battery. Cumulative power output stands at 737bhp/760Nm.

Rox Adamas

The closest rival to the BYD Leopard 8 is the Rox Adamas. Rox Motor is a Chinese startup, backed up by tech giants like Xiaomi.

The Adamas is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder motor paired with an electric setup, churning out a cumulative figure of 469bhp/740Nm. However, it houses a much larger battery pack - a 56kWh, CATL-sourced unit. Both the BYD Leopard 8 and the Rox Adamas support V2V and V2L reverse charging.