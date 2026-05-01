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    Top 5 PHEVs patented in India

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Top 5 PHEVs patented in India

    • One or more hybrids confirmed for launch

    • At least 1,000km range on a full refill

    India is going to see a wave of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) in near future. This powertrain could possibly be the short-term answer to the 'fuel of the future' dilemma. These cars promise 1,000km or more in terms of combined range. Here's a look at top five PHEVs patented in India.

    Chery Jetour T2

    The Jetour T2 has made it to our top-five lists twice, and this is the third time we are seeing the SUV in a list. Set to launch under the JSW Motors umbrella, the Jetour T2 will be sold as a PHEV here.

    Called the Jetour T2 i-DM, it is powered by a 1.5-litre inline-four motor that churns out 154bhp/220Nm. This is combined with a dual-motor setup with a 26.7kWh battery pack, churning out 221bhp/390Nm. The entire mechanical setup is paired with a 3DHT (Three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) system. EV-only range stands at 137km (NEDC). The Jetour T2 can intelligently switch between 2WD and 4WD layouts.

    Chery Lepas L6

    The Lepas L6 looks a lot like the Tiggo 8 series, but Lepas is positioned as a brand that targets a young demographic.

    JSW Jetour T2 Left Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, Chery has also patented its electric iteration in India. The PHEV should get the same mechanical setup as the Jetour T2.

    Chery Arrizo 8

    This is the only sedan in the list, and it is also promised to return a range of 1,200km on a single tank and charge.

    JSW Jetour T2 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Arrizo 8 will likely attack the Toyota Camry, given its price of ~USD 55,000 (Rs. 52.1 lakh). It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor paired with an electric setup that churns out a cumulative 351bhp/515Nm figure. It can also cover 105km in its EV-only mode.

    BYD Leopard 8

    This is one of the strongest PHEVs patented in India. With this, if it materialises, BYD won't be playing the EV-only game. This signals at the brand's multi-faceted defensive strategy.

    JSW Jetour T2 Right Front Three Quarter

    The BYD Fang Cheng Bao Leopard 8 churns out 241bhp/380Nm via a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor, which is paired with a dual-motor setup, and a 36kWh BYD Blade battery. Cumulative power output stands at 737bhp/760Nm.

    Rox Adamas

    The closest rival to the BYD Leopard 8 is the Rox Adamas. Rox Motor is a Chinese startup, backed up by tech giants like Xiaomi.

    JSW Jetour T2 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Adamas is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder motor paired with an electric setup, churning out a cumulative figure of 469bhp/740Nm. However, it houses a much larger battery pack - a 56kWh, CATL-sourced unit. Both the BYD Leopard 8 and the Rox Adamas support V2V and V2L reverse charging.

    JSW Jetour T2 Image
    JSW Jetour T2
    Rs. 30.00 - 45.00 Lakh
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