Top 8 Hybrid Cars to Buy Under Rs. 30 Lakh

Hybrids are still a small slice of Indian car sales, but the choice has widened a good deal. There are now SUVs, a sedan, a plug-in hybrid, and a family MPV in the segment, and each takes a different route to cutting fuel bills. We have picked five that you can buy under Rs. 30 lakh, ex-showroom.

The three SUVs have been grouped because they share the same hybrid powertrain. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder are rebadged twins, and the Victoris is a cousin that uses the same strong-hybrid system, so one powertrain covers all three. It pairs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and an e-CVT, for a combined output of around 116bhp. Maruti claims 28.65kmpl for the Victoris hybrid. It costs Rs. 16.43 lakh to Rs. 19.99 lakh in VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus, and ZXi Plus (O) variants. The Grand Vitara hybrid is priced from Rs. 16.68 lakh to Rs. 19.77 lakh in Delta Plus, Zeta Plus, Zeta Plus (O), Alpha Plus, and Alpha Plus (O) variants. The Hyryder hybrid costs Rs. 17.18 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh in S, G (O), and V variants.

2. Renault Duster Hybrid

The Duster Hybrid is the latest entrant in the segment, and its powertrain is more modern and sophisticated than the one in the Victoris and Hyryder. Renault’s E-Tech system combines a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.4kWh battery, a traction motor, a starter-generator, and a multi-mode automatic gearbox. Together they make 158bhp and 208Nm, and Renault claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 29kmpl. The car starts in EV mode and can stay in it at city speeds for long stretches. The Duster Hybrid costs Rs. 16.99 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh and comes in Evolution, Techno, and Emotion variants.

The City is the only sedan on this list. It uses the same hybrid system as before, a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT, which makes 125bhp and 253Nm. The sedan received a mid-cycle update in May 2026, with revised styling and added features. The hybrid is sold only in the top ZX+ variant, priced at Rs. 21.36 lakh.

The Tomahawk PHEV stands apart from everything else here because it is the only plug-in hybrid in the segment instead of a strong hybrid. A 1.5-litre petrol engine works with an electric motor that makes 198bhp and 230Nm, and a 20.5kWh battery that you can charge from a plug. MG claims over 115km of pure-electric range and over 1,100km of combined range.

The seven-seater is priced from Rs. 25.69 lakh to Rs. 27.79 lakh in Exclusive and Essence variants, and MG also offers a Battery-as-a-Service plan that brings the starting price to Rs. 21.79 lakh, plus Rs. 3.20 per km. The on-road price can go above Rs. 30 lakh.

The Hycross and the Invicto are rebadged versions of each other, and they use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a motor and an e-CVT, producing a combined 186bhp and 191Nm. The Hycross is offered with both a petrol engine and the hybrid. Meanwhile, the Invicto comes only as a hybrid. The Hycross hybrid is priced from Rs. 26.91 lakh to Rs. 32.95 lakh in VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) variants. Only the entry VX and VX (O) variants are under Rs. 30 lakh, ex-showroom, while the higher variants can go up to around Rs. 40 lakh, on-road. The Invicto costs Rs. 25.02 lakh to Rs. 28.70 lakh in Zeta Plus (seven- and eight-seater) and Alpha Plus (seven-seater) variants.