CarWale
    AD

    Top 8 Hybrid Cars to Buy Under Rs. 30 Lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    25,689 Views
    Top 8 Hybrid Cars to Buy Under Rs. 30 Lakh

    Hybrids are still a small slice of Indian car sales, but the choice has widened a good deal. There are now SUVs, a sedan, a plug-in hybrid, and a family MPV in the segment, and each takes a different route to cutting fuel bills. We have picked five that you can buy under Rs. 30 lakh, ex-showroom.

    1.Maruti Suzuki Victoris / Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    The three SUVs have been grouped because they share the same hybrid powertrain. The Grand Vitara and Hyryder are rebadged twins, and the Victoris is a cousin that uses the same strong-hybrid system, so one powertrain covers all three. It pairs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and an e-CVT, for a combined output of around 116bhp. Maruti claims 28.65kmpl for the Victoris hybrid. It costs Rs. 16.43 lakh to Rs. 19.99 lakh in VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus, and ZXi Plus (O) variants. The Grand Vitara hybrid is priced from Rs. 16.68 lakh to Rs. 19.77 lakh in Delta Plus, Zeta Plus, Zeta Plus (O), Alpha Plus, and Alpha Plus (O) variants. The Hyryder hybrid costs Rs. 17.18 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh in S, G (O), and V variants.

    2. Renault Duster Hybrid

    The Duster Hybrid is the latest entrant in the segment, and its powertrain is more modern and sophisticated than the one in the Victoris and Hyryder. Renault’s E-Tech system combines a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.4kWh battery, a traction motor, a starter-generator, and a multi-mode automatic gearbox. Together they make 158bhp and 208Nm, and Renault claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 29kmpl. The car starts in EV mode and can stay in it at city speeds for long stretches. The Duster Hybrid costs Rs. 16.99 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh and comes in Evolution, Techno, and Emotion variants.

    3. Honda City e:HEV

    The City is the only sedan on this list. It uses the same hybrid system as before, a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT, which makes 125bhp and 253Nm. The sedan received a mid-cycle update in May 2026, with revised styling and added features. The hybrid is sold only in the top ZX+ variant, priced at Rs. 21.36 lakh.

    4. MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    The Tomahawk PHEV stands apart from everything else here because it is the only plug-in hybrid in the segment instead of a strong hybrid. A 1.5-litre petrol engine works with an electric motor that makes 198bhp and 230Nm, and a 20.5kWh battery that you can charge from a plug. MG claims over 115km of pure-electric range and over 1,100km of combined range.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The seven-seater is priced from Rs. 25.69 lakh to Rs. 27.79 lakh in Exclusive and Essence variants, and MG also offers a Battery-as-a-Service plan that brings the starting price to Rs. 21.79 lakh, plus Rs. 3.20 per km. The on-road price can go above Rs. 30 lakh.

    5. Toyota Innova Hycross / Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hycross and the Invicto are rebadged versions of each other, and they use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a motor and an e-CVT, producing a combined 186bhp and 191Nm. The Hycross is offered with both a petrol engine and the hybrid. Meanwhile, the Invicto comes only as a hybrid. The Hycross hybrid is priced from Rs. 26.91 lakh to Rs. 32.95 lakh in VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) variants. Only the entry VX and VX (O) variants are under Rs. 30 lakh, ex-showroom, while the higher variants can go up to around Rs. 40 lakh, on-road. The Invicto costs Rs. 25.02 lakh to Rs. 28.70 lakh in Zeta Plus (seven- and eight-seater) and Alpha Plus (seven-seater) variants.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Range Rover SV Sawai Collection Revealed; Limited to 18 units
     Next 
    MY27 Maserati Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio Launched in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    youtube-icon
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    By CarWale Team
    140505 Views
    262 Likes
    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Walkaround | New Features, Prices, Interior & Variants Detailed
    youtube-icon
    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Walkaround | New Features, Prices, Interior & Variants Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    37701 Views
    77 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Bayon
    Hyundai Bayon
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Oct
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Rs. 1.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 4.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Rs. 2.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.62 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Rs. 5.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift

    Rs. 55.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza Z9 GT
    Denza Z9 GT

    Rs. 1.25 - 1.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift
    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

    Rs. 20.00 - 33.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.45 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.55 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.14 Lakh
    PuneRs. 14.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.83 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.00 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.42 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.31 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    youtube-icon
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    By CarWale Team
    140505 Views
    262 Likes
    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Walkaround | New Features, Prices, Interior & Variants Detailed
    youtube-icon
    2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Walkaround | New Features, Prices, Interior & Variants Detailed
    By CarWale Team
    37701 Views
    77 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 8 Hybrid Cars to Buy Under Rs. 30 Lakh