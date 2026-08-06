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    Top 5 Highlights of Tata Nexon Camo Edition

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    Jay Shah
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    Top 5 Highlights of Tata Nexon Camo Edition
    • Prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom
    • Available across five variants and three engines

    Tata has launched the Nexon Camo Edition at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the third special edition in the Nexon lineup after the Dark and Red Dark Editions. Like those before it, the Camo Edition brings a set of features and styling elements that are exclusive to this variant alone. Here are the five highlights that set it apart.

    1. New Exclusive Colour Options

    Tata Nexon Front View

    The Nexon Camo Edition moves away from the gloss black treatment of the Dark Editions and instead introduces two new shades: Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. Both colours are also shared with the Tata Sierra. The 16-inch alloy wheels carry forward the dual-tone finish from the standard variants, a slightly missed opportunity to give the Camo Edition a more distinctive wheel treatment, as has been done with other special editions in the past.

    2. Camo Motifs

    Tata Nexon Front Logo

    If you own a limited edition, you would want to flaunt it and the Nexon Camo does so through ‘Camo’ badges on the front fenders and matching motifs on the front seat headrests. It is the same treatment Tata has applied to previous Camo Editions of the Punch and Harrier.

    3. Bigger Infotainment Screen

    Tata Nexon Infotainment System

    This is one of the most meaningful additions in the Camo Edition's feature list. While the top-spec standard Nexon variants get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, the Camo Edition steps this up to a 12.3-inch HD infotainment screen. It is not available on the Dark Edition or the Red Dark Edition. Everything else from the top-spec variant such as a panoramic sunroof, JBL speakers, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging continues.

    4. Dashcam Recorder

    Tata Nexon 360-Degree Camera Control

    This is perhaps the most innovative feature on the Camo Edition. Rather than a windscreen-mounted dashcam that needs a separate power source, Tata has integrated the recording function into the existing 360-degree camera. The system comes with 1 GB of built-in storage that is also expandable, and footage can be retrieved directly to your smartphone by scanning a QR code.

    5. Wide Powertrain Availability

    Tata Nexon Engine Shot

    The Camo Edition does not restrict buyers to a single powertrain, which is a meaningful advantage. It is available across all three engine options including 1.2-litre turbo petrol, CNG, and diesel with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. However, the top-spec Fearless+ A PS is limited to the petrol automatic configuration, and the diesel engine is available only on the Creative and Creative+ S variants, missing out on the highest trim.

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    Tata Nexon Camo Edition Launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

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    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.70 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.38 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.79 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.90 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.21 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.89 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.61 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.43 Lakh

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