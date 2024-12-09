Top 5 Hatchbacks with the highest year-end discounts

Although hatchbacks are an important part of the Indian automotive landscape, their buyers may have reduced over time considering the hype around SUVs. However, this segment remains the entry-level aspiration for first-time car buyers. To tackle the decline in sales volume, manufacturers are offering hefty discounts on their hatchbacks this year-end. In this article, we have listed the top five hatchbacks with the highest discounts.

Tata Altroz Racer

Launched as an enthusiast-centric product, the Tata Altroz Racer has not been able to pick up the desired traction. That said, the Racer version of the Altroz is sportier inside-out at a relatively accessible price. It is available in three variants at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 9.49 lakh.

As for the discounts, customers can get discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on the purchase of the Altroz Racer. These benefits can be availed through cash offers and exchange bonuses of Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been around for many years now. The hatchback is sold via the Nexa premium outlets of Maruti Suzuki with an asking price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (entry-level ex-showroom). This model consistently offers great discounts, and this year-end is no exception. Ignis buyers can get as much as Rs. 72,000 discounted on the final value of the hatchback across all variants. The benefits include cash discounts up to Rs. 55,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and corporate benefits worth Rs. 2,000.

Hyundai India is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 68,000 on its entry-level hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios. Buyers can choose from six variants with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.92 lakh. Meanwhile, the overall cost can be reduced with cash benefits of up to Rs. 45,000, and exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively.

Another Hyundai hatchback making to the list is the i20. This premium hatchback is the longest-running model in its class with competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz Racer. Coming to the discounts, the Hyundai i20 is currently up for grabs with massive year-end benefits of up to Rs. 65,000. In total, the cash discounts add up to Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, there’s an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 also on offer.

This hatchback needs no introduction. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been in the Indian market for nearly two decades. It recently received a generational upgrade with new tech, engine, and exterior styling. That said, the popular hatchback currently attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000.