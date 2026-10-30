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    Top 4 Upcoming Maruti Cars

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    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
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    Top 4 Upcoming Maruti Cars
    • Upcoming facelifts largely from the Nexa lineup
    • Expected to debut within the next one year

    Maruti Suzuki will refresh some offerings from its lineup within the next one year. While these are primarily from the Nexa side of things, they should come up with substantial feature upgrades. Here’s a list of four upcoming Maruti cars:

    YMC MPV

    Spotted testing recently, the YMC MPV will be the carmaker’s ground up electric seven-seater, making it the second EV from the carmaker in India. Wrapped test mules have showcased a boxy silhouette, headlight housings give off a split design, and no separate fog-lamp housings are sighted. Much like the e Vitara, the YMC appears to have active air vents that open for cooling the battery pack, as and when needed. The side profile showcases an extended roofline. To the rear, it is a boxy silhouette, and the tailgate bears some resemblance with the Victoris.

    Maruti Suzuki Seven seat EV MPV YMC Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    The YMC MPV could get 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs, and it is likely to be built on the same HEARTECT-E platform as its mid-size sibling.

    Invicto Facelift

    The Maruti Invicto, much like the Innova Hycross, will receive a facelift. While we have seen a bumper patent of the latter, we expect similar changes to be carried out in the facelifted iteration of this MPV. This is essentially a monococque Innova.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    While previous glimpses of the Innova Hycross facelift did not showcase the interior, expect both Maruti and Toyota counterparts to get an updated infotainment and changed upholstery, but no mechanical changes.

    Fronx Facelift

    Likely to be showcased at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo, a recent spy shot showcased an ADAS module and a lane-watch camera. Expect a new front bumper, four disc brakes, and a familiar rear profile.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The four-cylinder NA petrol motor is likely to be substituted by a three-cylinder unit, while the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged unit is likely to be carried over unchanged.

    XL6 Facelift

    A look at the XL7 at the 2026 Indonesia Motor Show gave us a glimpse of what the upcoming XL6 facelift would get. The MPV gets a new bumper, new fog-light surrounds, 16-inch tyres and gloss-black alloys, internal gloss treatments, and a new rear spoiler.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The new XL7 is expected to remain mechanically unchanged, with the same 1.5-litre NA motor that churns out 102bhp/137Nm.

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