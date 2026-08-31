Top 4 Upcoming Facelifts: From Hatchback to SUV

Next-gen Hyundai SUV to get Pleos infotainment

Two Toyotas in line for a facelift

The Indian automotive industry has been busy lately, with new launches, unveils, and upcoming cars. While there is some anticipation about upcoming launches, these upcoming facelifts have also garnered a fair bit of interest. Here is a list of top four upcoming facelifts, all of which are likely to debut by the end of the current calendar year, or in the first quarter of 2027.

The front fascia of the Hycross facelift has been patented in India, and we have also rendered the same. What comes out, is a sleeker front that resembles the one of the new Hilux. While we expect new features like a larger infotainment, changed upholstery, and a black dashboard, mechanicals may remain unchanged.

The existing Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol powertrain with pure petrol and hybrid setups, with the former churning out 170bhp/204Nm (CVT), while the latter churns out 186bhp/191Nm (e-CVT).

The new Toyota Fortuner is likely to get what the new Hilux does – a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup, new face, and new cabin materials, alongside more storage pockets. Previous spy shots have also showcased an ADAS module, signalling that the coveted Rs. 50 lakh+ SUV would get this tech.

We do not expect the Fortuner facelift to get mechanical changes. It will be powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel paired with a mild-hybrid (4x4 Neo-Drive variant), churning out 201bhp/500Nm.

Maruti Baleno Facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will launch on 5 September. This updated hatchback will get the brand’s first CNG-AMT combination, which we have exclusively confirmed. A 5MT option will also be offered alongside.

This time around, the new Baleno will also let go of the existing four-cylinder engine, and a three-cylinder unit will be standard. Feature additions could include ADAS, new upholstery and cabin theme, revised front face, and a new alloy design.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai has planned 26 new launches for India by 2030. The next-gen Creta is likely to launch in 2027, and spy shots have confirmed new lighting elements, bumpers, alloys, and ORVMs.

The bigger talking point is the completely new dashboard estate. The next-gen Creta will get a Pleos Connect centre screen with Gleo AI, which is part of Hyundai’s SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) lineup. While mechanicals may remain the same, some hybridisation is also expected in the petrol powertrain.