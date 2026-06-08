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    Top 3 Upcoming Hyundai Cars

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Top 3 Upcoming Hyundai Cars
    • Bestselling Creta likely to debut first
    • Sub-4m EV could follow the Kia Syros EV

    Hyundai India, in its 2025 Investor Day Presentation, confirmed 26 models for India by 2030. In the current calendar year, we've seen spy shots and teasers for three upcoming models. These should ideally launch before the last quarter of 2026.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Infotainment System

    New i20

    The new Hyundai i20 was spotted on international grounds earlier, and what appears to be a recent teaser, likely corresponds to the upcoming i20. This hatch is likely to grow in its dimensions, its new upholstery also has i20 motifs on the front seats, and the logoless steering from the Hyundai Venue will be carried over. No mechanical changes are expected. The 1.2-litre NA petrol with MT/AMT will be a standard affair, with the 1.0 turbo reserved for the N Line.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Next-gen Creta

    Pleos Connect is the name of the game. The next-gen Creta is confirmed to get the said Android-based infotainment tablet, with SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) being the underlying idea. Not only is the infotainment updated with AI features, the next-gen Creta will also grow dimensionally, something that a previous spy shot confirmed. No mechanical changes are expected.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Sub-4m EV

    Hyundai has emphasised that this EV will be heavily localised for India, taking localisation levels from 82 per cent all the way up to 90 per cent. While Level 2 ADAS is confirmed, expect the price to exceed the Rs. 15 lakh mark. Mechanically, the new sub-4m EV should be a sister car to the Kia Syros EV, the latter of which will be launched in July 2026. Mechanically, both cars are likely to borrow the powertrain from the international-spec Hyundai Inster EV. This means 42kWh, 95bhp/147Nm and 49kWh, 113bhp/147Nm battery + motor combinations.

    *Cover image is AI-generated based on spy shot images

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