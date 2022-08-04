Top 3 compact SUVs sold in India in July 2022

The compact SUV segment is a significant contributor to the overall car sales in India. In the last few months automakers have been introducing fresh upgrades to their popular compact SUV line-up in the country.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling models in this segment in July –

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon continues to hold the top rank in the compact SUV segment. The vehicle registered 14,214 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 10,287 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 38 per cent. Apart from strong sales for the ICE version, the sales for its electric version have also picked up pace in the country.

Hyundai Venue

Back in June, Hyundai launched the Venue facelift in the country with a fresh set of features and cosmetic upgrades. The fresh upgrade has helped the brand register a growth of 47 per cent and secure the second rank in this segment. The Hyundai Venue registered 12,000 unit sales last month as compared to 8,185 unit sales in July 2021.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch has been outsold by the Hyundai Venue by 993 units. The sub-compact SUV emerged as the third highest-selling model in this segment as it registered 11,007 unit sales in July 2022. Since its debut in October 2021, the Tata Punch has been quick to make it to the bestseller list.