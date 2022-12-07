CarWale

    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead sales in November 2022. The company posted a growth of 20.7 per cent with 1,32,395 unit sales last month compared to 1,09,722 unit sales in November 2021. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in the country last month –

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerged as the bestselling model for the company in India last month. The company sold 20,945 units of the Baleno last month as against 9,931 units in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 111 per cent. The recently introduced CNG-variant option has boosted the hatchback’s sales in the country. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

    The Indian automaker’s popular entry-level model, the Alto secured the second rank with 15,663 unit sales in November 2022, compared to 13,812 unit sales in the same period last year, reporting a sales growth of 13 per cent. The recently introduced new-gen Alto K10 has regenerated interest among new car buyers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Swift missed third place last month by 510 units! The company sold 15,153 units of the Swift hatchback in November 2022, compared to 14,568 unit sales in the same period last year, registering a growth of four per cent. 

