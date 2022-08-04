Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in July 2022

The country’s leading automaker, Maruti Suzuki continues to be an undisputed leader in terms of car sales. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in India in July 2022 –

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to be a major contributor to the company’s sales in July 2022. The company sold 22,588 unit sales of the Wagon R last month as compared to 22,836 unit sales in July 2021, thereby witnessing a mild drop of one per cent. The CNG version of this hatchback, in particular, is a popular choice among car buyers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback, the Baleno emerged as the second bestselling model for the company last month. The Baleno registered 17,960 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 14,729 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent. Back in February, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Baleno facelift in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Due to the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors, the sales for the Swift hatchback dropped by five per cent last month. The company sold 17,539 unit sales in July 2022 as compared to 18,434 unit sales in the same period last year. Interestingly, the Swift has missed the second rank by just 421 units.